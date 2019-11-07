''Skills On Wheels'': Bus Takes Digital Education To Rural Andhra Pradesh

Various groups will be provided digital literacy for 11 hours per day.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has launched "Skills on Wheels" bus on Thursday from the corporation office in Amravati to provide digital education in rural areas of the state.

The bus will travel to six districts of the state - Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kurnool.

"In each district, at least five villages will be covered. Under this scheme, three groups of the society will be provided education - school children, unemployed youngsters and Self Help Group members," said Madhusudan Reddy, th chairman of the corporation.

Today our Chairman Sri Challa Madhusudhan Reddy Garu, MD&CEO Sri Arja Srikanth Garu along with HP Officials Inaugurated APSSDC Naipunya Ratham (SkillOnWheels) to take skill activities to doorstep of beneficiaries like Students,Unemployed#APSSDC#Naipunya_Ratham#Skill_On_Wheelspic.twitter.com/1exbbHkVMK — AP Skill Development (@AP_Skill) November 7, 2019

He also said that community programs will take place in various parts of the state.

"In total, various groups will be provided digital literacy for 11 hours per day. Hewlett Packard (HP) is providing technical support for this project," he added.

