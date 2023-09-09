Andhra Probe Agency Serves Arrest Warrant To TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu: Report

Andhra Pradesh CID has served an arrest warrant to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, reported ANI

Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today served an arrest warrant to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Nandyal district in connection to the alleged corruption charges.

According to news agency ANI, there was high drama at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of the morning.

They however could not proceed as a group of workers got into an argument with the policemen questioning the late-night action as Mr Naidu sat on a bus as part of his Nandyal visit.

According to news agency ANI, a minor scuffle broke out between TDP workers and police personnel.

TDP leaders criticized the police for the late-night action against the senior leader.

Reportedly, some of the party workers were detained by the police.

According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy.

However, the police have not responded to the party leaders' questions saying that the remand report contains everything.

"We have evidence. We gave it to the high court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada," the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle, reported news agency ANI.

More details to follow.



