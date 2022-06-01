Andhra Pradesh Launches 'ACB 14400' App To File Corruption Complaints

An iOS version of the app will be soon available in Apple's App Store.

The Andhra Pradesh government's Anti-Corruption Bureau has developed a mobile application named "ACB 14400" to enable citizens to lodge complaints against corruption.

The application can be downloaded from Google's Play Store.

Once the app is downloaded, an OTP will be sent to the user's phone to authenticate the mobile number.

The "ACB 14400" application, once opened, will feature two categories - "Live Report" and "Lodge Complaint".

In the "Live Report" section, users can click photographs, record audio or videos of live acts of corruption using their mobile phones and submit complaints instantaneously.

In the "Lodge Complaint" section, users can prepare a complaint by attaching existing documents, photos, audio or video files before submitting it.

Once the complaints are lodged, a reference ID will be sent to the mobile number registered with the app. The complaints will then be reviewed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for necessary action.

