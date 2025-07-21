Andhra Pradesh Unveils Plan For India's Largest Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

The Andhra Pradesh government will promote India's largest ecosystem for producing green hydrogen and its derivatives through its recently announced 'Green Hydrogen Valley' initiative, unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The state will work in partnership with industry and academia to achieve the goals of the Green Hydrogen Valley. The initiative aims to accelerate domestic R&D, build capacity in green hydrogen technologies, and establish testing facilities, according to an official release issued on Monday.

"The Green Hydrogen Valley will promote India's largest ecosystem for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives in partnership with industry and academia, aimed at accelerating domestic R&D and capacity building in green hydrogen technologies, including testing facilities," it said.

Following the two-day Green Hydrogen Summit held in Amaravati last week, Andhra Pradesh has now focused its attention on green hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and its applications in industry, transport, and power generation.

The state is also working on policy formulation, setting standards, and strengthening capacity building for a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem, it added.

As part of its push into this futuristic technology, Andhra Pradesh has set ambitious targets: to establish an electrolyser manufacturing capacity of 2 GW by 2027 and 5 GW by 2029, and to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of green hydrogen by 2029.

Other goals include creating transmission infrastructure (green energy corridors) to evacuate 25 GW of renewable energy by 2029 and achieving cost reduction in production and deployment.

Recognising green hydrogen as a vital component of the green economy transition-and aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission of the Government of India-Andhra Pradesh aims to enable a robust and self-sustaining green hydrogen ecosystem.

