Indian Scientists Unlock Secret To Clean Fuel Using Only Sunlight. Here's How

In a significant breakthrough, scientists at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) in Bengaluru have developed a revolutionary device that harnesses solar energy to produce green hydrogen. This innovative technology has the potential to power homes, vehicles, and industries while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The Science Behind the Breakthrough

Led by Dr Ashutosh K Singh, the research team designed a state-of-the-art silicon-based photoanode using an n-i-p heterojunction architecture. This device splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using only solar energy and earth-abundant materials.

The materials were deposited using magnetron sputtering, a scalable and industry-ready technique that ensures precision and efficiency. This thoughtful engineering approach allowed better light absorption, faster charge transport, and reduced recombination loss, key ingredients for efficient solar-to-hydrogen conversion.

Schematic illustration of the n-i-p heterojunction photoanode showing charge transfer pathways for efficient solar water splitting. Inset images highlight the large-area photoanode (25 cm2) generating hydrogen under solar energy and its surface photovoltage response demonstrating strong photo-electrocatalytic activity and scalability.

Key Features of the Device

High Efficiency: Achieved an excellent surface photovoltage of 600 mV and a low onset potential of around 0.11 VRHE.

Long-Term Stability: Operated continuously for over 10 hours in alkaline conditions with only a 4% performance drop.

Scalability: Demonstrated successful performance at a large scale with a 25 square centimetre photoanode delivering excellent solar water-splitting results.

Implications and Future Prospects

This breakthrough aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming for carbon neutrality and energy independence. The technology could fuel hydrogen-based energy systems, powering everything from homes to heavy industries sustainably.

"By selecting smart materials and combining them into a heterostructure, we have created a device that not only boosts performance but can also be produced on a large scale," said Dr Singh. "This brings us one step closer to affordable, large-scale solar-to-hydrogen energy systems."

The work has been published in Journal of Materials Chemistry A, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, and the researchers believe this is just the beginning. With further development, the technology could fuel hydrogen-based energy systems, from homes to factories, all powered by the sun.