Andhra Pradesh Cop Shoots Self While On Duty, Probe Launched: Police

After hearing the gun sound, other police personnel rushed to the room and found Shiv Shankar Reddy lying in a pool of blood.

Andhra Pradesh Cop Shoots Self While On Duty, Probe Launched: Police

Constable Shiv Shankar Reddy reportedly shot himself at the police station where he was on duty.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh:

A police constable died by suicide in a police station in Srisaliam town in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district today.

Constable Shiv Shankar Reddy allegedly shot himself in a room at Srisailam I Town Police Station where he was on duty.

After hearing the gun sound, other police personnel rushed to the room and found Shiv Shankar Reddy lying in a pool of blood.

Circle Inspector Prasad Rao said the constable shot himself with his service weapon. Police sent the body for autopsy and started investigations.

The reasons for the constable's extreme step are not known. Shiv Shankar Reddy, who was recruited into the police force in 2001, served in Kurnool, Peddakadabur and Srisailam.

Meanwhile, Atmakur DSP Srinivas Rao has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the incident.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Also Read

.