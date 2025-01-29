Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Andhra Man Kills Sister To Claim Rs 1 Crore Insurance, Arrested

The man was facing significant debt and planned to insure his sister for Rs 1 crore with various insurance companies, kill her, and stage the death as an accident to claim the insurance money.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Andhra Man Kills Sister To Claim Rs 1 Crore Insurance, Arrested
The man has been arrested under various sections of the IPC.
Podili (Andhra Pradesh):

A real estate businessman in Prakasam district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his divorced and childless younger sister to claim a Rs 1 crore insurance payout.

Malapati Ashok Kumar (30) was arrested for the crime, which took place on February 2, 2024, near a petrol station in Podili, the police said on Tuesday.

Kumar, who was facing significant debt, allegedly planned to insure his sister for Rs 1 crore with various insurance companies, kill her, and stage the death as an accident to claim the insurance money.

On the day of the incident, Kumar took his sister to Ongole in his car under the pretext of a hospital visit, then gave her sleeping pills and smothered her to death on the way back, they said.

The man has been arrested under various sections of the IPC, including 120 (B), 302, and 201, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andhra Pradesh Police, Man Kills Sister
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.