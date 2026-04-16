Andhra Man Chops Off Wife's Leg, Carries It Into A Bag To Police Station

In a shocking act of domestic violence, a man allegedly hacked his wife with an axe and severed her leg in Thondapi village of Muppalla mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Thursday, sending shockwaves across the region.

The accused, identified as Lakshmayya, reportedly attacked his wife Bhulakshmi, 33, following a heated argument fuelled by long-standing suspicions about her fidelity.

According to police and locals, the couple had been frequently fighting over the issue for several months.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had been suspecting his wife's character, and this led to repeated disputes. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated violently," the police said.

In a fit of rage, Lakshmayya allegedly picked up an axe and assaulted Bhulakshmi indiscriminately. During the brutal attack, her leg was severed, leaving her critically injured and bleeding, the accused husband carried the severed limb with him and walked into the local police station, where he surrendered.

He has been taken into custody and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, villagers who found Bhulakshmi screaming and lying in a pool of blood rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors treating her said her condition remains critical due to excessive blood loss.

Police have booked Lakshmayya under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted to murder and grievous assault.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify all claims.