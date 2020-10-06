Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Meets PM Modi Over Pending State Issues: Report

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project.

Mr Reddy's meeting with PM Modi comes after eight months, amid reports of his party YSR Congress joining the NDA. It is not known whether political issues were discussed during the meeting, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

In the 40-minute meeting, Mr Reddy discussed the pending dues and approvals for various projects like Kadapa Steel plant, reported Press Trust of India, quoting official sources.

The Chief Minister requested PM Modi for early release of pending revenue grant of Rs 10,000 crore, Rs 3,250 crore funds for the Polavaram project besides setting up of a high court in Kurnool district, the sources informed Press Trust of India.

After his meeting with PM Modi, Mr Reddy will attend the top council meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over Krishna-Godavari river water sharing issue via video conference.



