Andhra BJP Chief Hints At 'Tremors', Says Jagan Reddy Will Tremble

Only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime, Andhra Pradesh BJP president said. (FILE)

A day ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju in Amravati on Sunday said their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.

“There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling,” the state BJP chief remarked.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Mr Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.

“It is not a cinema scene. It's a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well,” Mr Veerraju warned.

The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a “communal” party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples.

Mr Veerraju's comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am.

