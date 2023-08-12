After 6-Year-Old's Death, TTD To Install 500 CCTV Cameras At Vulnerable Spots

In the wake of the heart-rending incident where a six-year-old girl Lakshita, feared to have been died in a wild beast attack in the Alipiri Footpath route on Friday night, TTD strengthened security along with Forest and Police departments at all the vulnerable points along the footpath route.

TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy held a high level meeting with the TTD Forest, Vigilance and Security, Police and Forest Department officials at Gokulam Conference Hall on Saturday. After the meeting, briefing the media he said the incident was really shocking and expressed his deep felt condolences to the bereaved parents of the girl.

He said TTD will deliberate the possibilities of closing both the trekking path routes at 2pm - 3pm. CCTV camera footage had shown that victim Lakshita was alone quite away from her parents. TTD is committed to take stringent measures on the footpath to ensure against such wild beast attacks.

He said nearly 500 CCTV cameras are planned from the point of Gali Gopuram to Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple and the forest department along with trained personnel has already kept two cages ready on 24x7 basis.

TTD EO also appealed to the parents who are trekking with children on footpaths to take additional precautions.

The TTD is already announcing the same all along the footpath routes without intervals, in the backdrop of the incident of June 21 where a 3-year old boy Kaushik from Kurnool district was attacked but miraculously saved.

The EO also said henceforth a group of 100 people will be allowed along with a security guard at this vulnerable point.

Already there are 30 TTD security and 10 Forest guards are deployed at this point and we will enhance the personnel now", he maintained.

He also said, TTD will initiate measures as soon as the Forest officials furnish the report in a few days time.

The Chief Conservator of Forest Sri Nageswara Rao said, cages and tranquillisers are already kept ready by the forest personnel and they will catch hold of the predator soon.