2 Dead, 6 Injured In A Road Accident In Visakhapatnam

Two people died and six others were injured in a road accident in Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

"An overspeeding biker hit an auto-rickshaw, following which the auto-rickshaw overturned," police said.

The victims were identified as Dwarampudi Varalakshmi and the biker Giduturi Durga Prasad. The injured were taken to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for the treatment.

Out of the six, three injured people were later shifted to King George Hospital in Vishakapatnam for further treatment.

Narsipatnam MLA P Umashankar Ganesh called the police and instructed them to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured.

The police have a registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A probe is on in the case.

