Punjab Man Kills 20-Year-Old Daughter, Drags Body With Bike

The accused, identified as Bau - a labourer, was arrested, police said. (representational)

A man in Punjab allegedly killed his daughter for spending a day away from home and dragged her body with his motorcycle through his village. The incident occurred in Muchhal village in Jandiala town of Amritsar, said cops.

The accused, Bau - a labourer, reportedly doubted his 20-year-old daughter's character.

He has been arrested and charged for murder, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh.

CCTV footage showed the accused dragging his daughter's body tied to his bike. He later dumped it on a railway track, said police.

The victim did not inform anyone when she left home on Wednesday, said Mr Singh. She returned a day later.

Angry with his daughter, Bau thrashed her and killed her with a sharp weapon, he said.