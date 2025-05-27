Advertisement
Terrorist Killed In Blast While Trying To Retrive Explosive In Amritsar: Police

Police said they are probing the terrorist's links with Pakistan's ISI spy agency and the Babbar Khalsa.

Read Time: 2 mins
The blast occurred near the bypass at Majitha road, said police.
Amritsar:

A terrorist with suspected links to the Babbar Khalsa terror group died while trying to retrieve an explosive in Amritsar's Majitha, police said this morning. His identity is not known yet. 

"The man who died was a member of a terrorist organisation. He died in a blast while trying to retrieve an explosive. We are investigating what was on their target. We have found some clues from his pants' pocket," said Satinder Singh, DIG (Deputy Inspector General) of police (border range).

He said the cops are probing his links with Pakistan's ISI spy agency and the Babbar Khalsa, a banned organisation in the country.

The police were informed this morning of the blast in Majitha. When they arrived at the spot, they found a man seriously injured, said a senior official. He later died.

Preliminary findings suggested that the terrorist was trying to retrieve a consignment that contained explosives, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Maninder Singh. "It appears that he did not handle it properly, and it exploded," he added.

The blast occurred near the bypass at Majitha road, said another official.

Majitha Blast, Amritsar News, Terrorist Killed
