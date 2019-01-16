Saints Light 33,000 Diyas At Prayagraj's Kumbh To Fulfil This Wish

Saints plan to light 11 lakh diyas in a month.

As part of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, a group of saints lit 33,000 diyas (earthen lamps) in Prayagraj wishing for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We'll light total 11 lakh lamps in a month. We believe that the construction of Ram Temple will start immediately after the conclusion of Kumbh," a saint, Moni Maharaj said.

The Supreme Court has fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute after Justice UU Lalit exits from hearing the case. A new bench will now be constituted.

About two crore pilgrims took a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati on the first day of Kumbh 2019 on Tuesday.

Seers and saints from 13 akhadas and pilgrims from all around the world offered prayers at the banks of the river.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.