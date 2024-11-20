Indians Lead Advanced AI Usage Globally, Early AI Adoption Saving Them 2 Hrs A Day

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Indian knowledge workers, among those surveyed, are now advanced users of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report on Wednesday.



On the advanced AI usage, Indian workers have outpaced their counterparts in regions such as the US (34 per cent), Germany (32 per cent), France (26 per cent), and Australia (23 per cent), as per the report by Atlassian, a global leader in team collaboration and productivity software.

The report outlined four stages of AI collaboration - from basic adoption as a simple tool (stage 1) to advanced usage as a strategic partner and decision-making advisor (stage 4).

Even at the earliest stages of AI adoption, Indian knowledge workers are experiencing significant productivity gains.

In India, those using AI as a simple tool (stage 1) report saving an average of 104 minutes per day, compared to the global average of around 45 minutes, said the report.

This jumps to a whopping 127 minutes per day for strategic AI collaborators (stage 4), equivalent to more than an extra workday each week.

"To unlock the full potential of AI, it is not enough for companies to simply deploy AI tools. They also need to give their employees room to experiment," said Jamil Valliani, Head of Product (AI), Atlassian.

"Teams should feel encouraged and empowered to integrate AI as a strategic partner in their work," Valliani added.

As workers progress in AI maturity, the benefits of their investment become increasingly evident. An impressive 92 per cent of strategic AI collaborators (stages 3 and 4) report that the time they dedicate to learning and using AI has been well worth it, the report mentioned.

According to the research, 96 per cent of advanced users see a marked improvement in their work quality through co-creation with AI.

"Indian organisations that encourage experimentation and provide a safe space for employees to explore AI without fear of failure see better outcomes. Among advanced AI users, 87 per cent credit their leadership for creating an environment that supports innovation and experimentation with AI tools," said the report.

