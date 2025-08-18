"India Most Enthusiastic To Transform With AI": OpenAI's Sam Altman Tells Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

India is among the most enthusiastic countries globally when it comes to adopting and transforming with artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said.

The country could soon become the company's largest market globally, he said, adding that Indians were adopting AI faster than most other places.

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath on the "People by WTF" podcast, Altman said, "If there's one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it's India." He noted that Indians can use AI for better and advanced opportunities and can invent better ways of solving problems and create advanced solutions.

He mentioned that Indians have the ability to "leapfrog into the future" by using AI to develop new and better opportunities. "The energy is incredible. And it's really quite amazing to watch, and the sought of momentum is unmatched anywhere in the world," he said.

Asked how India could move from being just a consumer of AI to becoming a producer of such tools, Altman said the shift was "already happening in a big way."

He pointed out that the entrepreneurial energy around building with AI is quite amazing. "The startups are building with AI and the trend will only accelerate," he added.

When asked what a 25-year-old living in Mumbai or Bengaluru should do if they wanted to start a company, Altman said, "This is probably the most exciting time to be starting out one's career, maybe ever."

He explained that earlier, building a company or launching a big project required decades of experience and larger teams. But now, with the computer and AI revolution, a 25-year-old has far more power and opportunity to do things than ever before in history.

"Whether it's starting a startup, working as a programmer, creating new media, or entering any industry, the barriers are much lower because AI gives individuals the ability to do work that once seemed impossible without huge resources," Altman said.

Apart from discussing India's tryst with AI, Altman also spoke about the backlash he faced for ChatGPT model, GPT-5. Though he said that the new version could perform advanced coding tasks, provide access to PhD-level expertise across fields, draft research papers and even plan complex events, many still preferred the older GPT-4 models.

Users complained that the latest AI model's responses were short and insufficient, according to Gadgets360.