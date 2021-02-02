Three Workers Dead After Inhaling Toxic Fumes At Gujarat Chemical Plant

The chemical unit is located near Mandaali village in Gujarat's Mehsana district (Representational)

Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical processing unit in Gujarat's Mehsana district, the police said on Tuesday.

The workers were transferring liquid sodium bromide into a tank on Monday evening when the incident took place, the police said.

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against factory owner Ravi Patel and his business partner Mitul Mistry under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "causing death by negligence", said police sub-inspector SD Ratda.

The dead workers have been identified as Ramsingh Rajput, Uttam Gavariya and Pukhraj Taank, all between 25 to 30 years of age.

The chemical unit is located near Mandaali village in Mehsana district.

Owner Ravi Patel also inhaled the toxic gas and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mehsana.

"When the three workers were transferring sodium bromide from a tanker into the factory's storage tank, toxic fumes started emerging due to a chemical reaction. The workers were unaware that some other chemical was already there at the bottom of the tank when sodium bromide was poured in," said inspector SD Ratda.

Mr Patel who was supervising the transfer also fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital along with the workers.

"Doctors could not save the three workers as their lungs were fatally damaged by the fumes. Ravi Patel is under treatment. The other accused is yet to be arrested," the officer said.

