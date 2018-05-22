Cop Suspended After Alleged Attack On Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also took note of the incident and called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to take stock of the situation.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The constable, Sanjay Ahir (28), is a resident of police headquarters in Jamnagar (Representational) Jamnagar: A day after a police constable allegedly attacked cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Reeva here, he was suspended today, officials said.



The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also took note of the incident and called up local MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to take stock of the situation.



The constable, Sanjay Ahir (28), a resident of police headquarters here, was suspended today by Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police (SP), Pradeep Sejul.



"While Ahir was detained last evening following the incident, he was formally arrested today after an FIR was registered against him," Mr Sejul said.



According to the SP, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as well as the state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha took a serious note of the incident and instructed that strictest possible action be taken against anyone who attacks women.



The incident took place at Saru Section road in the city yesterday when Reeva Jadeja's BMW car allegedly hit Mr Ahir's bike after which the constable attacked her, officials said.



In her complaint to the police, Reeva's mother Prafullaba, who was with her at the time of the incident, alleged that the policeman slapped her daughter after the accident.



