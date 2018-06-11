Ahmedabad Lesbian Couple Commits Suicide, Throw 3-Year-Old Baby In River One of them, who was married to a man and had a three-year-old daughter, first threw the child into the river before jumping along with the other woman into the water body by tying themselves with a 'dupatta', he said.

A lesbian couple allegedly committed suicide after throwing a three-year-old child of one of them in the Sabarmati river on Monday, the police said.



The women also scribbled a suicide note along the riverfront's concrete walkway near Ellisbridge where they jumped into the water body, an official at the Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station said.



They purportedly mentioned in the suicide note that they had "distanced themselves from the world so they could unite, but the world did not let them live," he said.



"The two women committed suicide due to complications arising out of their lesbian relationship," the official said.



One of them, who was married to a man and had a three-year-old daughter, first threw the child into the river before jumping along with the other woman into the water body by tying themselves with a 'dupatta', he said.



The deceased were identified as Asha Thakor, 30, Bhavna Thakor, 28 and Megha, 3.



The official said both the women worked at the same private company at Rajoda village of Ahmedabad district.



While Asha lived in Bavla area, Bhavna resided at Rajoda village, the official said.



