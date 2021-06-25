Actor Payal Rohatgi Arrested For 'Threatening' Neighbours: Report

Actor Payal Rohatgi allegedly threatened neighbours that she could get them arrested in false cases

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi was arrested by the Ahmedabad city police today for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society, an official said.

An FIR or police case was registered against her on Thursday based on a complaint filed by society chairman Parag Shah, inspector AS Roy of Satellite police station said.

The 36-year-old actor, who has been living with her parents in a posh society in Ahmedabad's Satellite area for the last over one year, was charged for uttering obscene words (IPC section 294-b), intentional insult (504) and criminal intimidation (506), said inspector Roy, quoting the FIR or First Information Report.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, in his complaint, Mr Shah claimed that Payal Rohatgi has been harassing society members including children for some time, and she once even threatened children that she would "break their legs" if they played in the common area of the society.

Although she does not own a house in the society herself, she attended its annual general meeting with her parents on June 20 and refused to leave despite being pointed out that she was not a member, Mr Shah alleged.

Payal Rohatgi allegedly abused society members during the meeting and posted an abusive message on the society's WhatsApp group, the FIR claimed.

She also threatened the members that she could get them arrested in false cases, the complaint alleged, reported news agency PTI.

Mr Shah also claimed that the actor targeted him and other members on her Instagram account.

"An investigation is being carried out", the inspector said.

A statement from Ms Rohatgi is awaited.



