125 Patients Evacuated Due To Fire In Ahmedabad Hospital, No Casualties

It took about eight hours to control the blaze, officials said. (Representational)

A fire broke out in the basement of a 10-storey hospital building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday causing thick smoke in the premises, following which around 125 patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at around 4.30 am in Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city's Sahibaug area, they said.

A four-wheeler parked in the basement of the facility was partially damaged, a fire official said.

Due to the renovation work underway at the hospital, several items stored in the basement caught fire and caused massive smoke, the official said.

It took about eight hours to control the blaze because of the massive smoke in two basements of the building and difficulties faced by the fire fighters in entering one of the basements, he said.

The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

No casualty was reported, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

