Case Registered Against 4 People For Raping And Filming A Schoolgirl

The girl kept quiet but told her family after the accused again tried to rape her two days ago.

Agra | | Updated: August 10, 2018 04:38 IST
The parents of the victim lodged the FIR at Sikandra police station. (Representational)

Agra: 

A case was registered on Thursday against four persons on charge of gangraping a schoolgirl and making a video of the crime, police said.

The parents of the victim lodged the FIR at Sikandra police station that she was forcibly whisked away to nearby Kankretha forest on a two-wheeler by the accused while she was returning from school on July 30. She was again gangraped on August 2, the FIR said.

The girl kept quiet but told her family after the accused again tried to rape her two days ago. Her family then approached police.

Police said accused Jagvir, Ashu, Neeru and Umashankar are absconding.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

