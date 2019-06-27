Agra Teens Found Dead In Suspected Case Of Dishonour Killing, 2 Arrested

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

After the bodies of two teenagers, a girl and a boy, were found in a field near Kagarol border in Kheragarh in Agra, the parents and sister of the girl were arrested in a suspected case of dishonour killing, police said.

Injury marks were found on the face and the body of the two teenagers, who reportedly wanted to get married.

The bodies were discovered by locals triggering panic in the village. Soon after, police arrived and started their investigation.

SSP Jogendra Singh said, "As per our preliminary investigation, it appears that the relatives of the girl have murdered them. We are interrogating the girl's father, mother and sister. They have made several confessions."

"We are yet to arrest two more family members of the girl who might be the main perpetrators", he added.

The uncle of the boy has alleged that the teenagers were murdered by relatives of the girl. He claimed that that girl's relative had called for the boy yesterday and since then his whereabouts have been unknown.

"From what we have heard, the couple was planning to get married and some people had objections to their marriage. However, a much clearer picture will emerge only after we complete our investigations," SSP Jogendra Singh.





