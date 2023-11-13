Woman Gang-Raped In Agra Hotel She Worked At, 5 Arrested: Cops

Police said that the victim was an employee of the hotel (Representational)

Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a woman at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police officials said on Sunday. Police said they received a call from the victim late Saturday night, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

"On Saturday night, Tajganj police received a call that in a rich homestay, a woman here had been raped and was assaulted. According to the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been filed under relevant sections," Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra Sadar, said on Sunday.

Agra Police said that five people including one woman have been arrested after the incident was reported.

Police said that the victim was an employee of the hotel. A viral video shows the victim being assaulted by a group of men.

"Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case," Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra Sadar.

The Police said that a case under rape, assault, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)