After 'Guilty' Verdict, Cops Enter Resort Where VK Sasikala Stayed With MLAs

Highlights Sasikala spent the night at Golden Bay resort near Chennai Over 100 AIADMK lawmakers have been sequestered there since last week Whatever the verdict, she plans to leave resort with fanfare: sources

VK Sasikala cannot become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court decided today to confirm her conviction in a corruption case. She received the news at a heavily-guarded luxury resort near Chennai, where she had stayed the night along with lawmakers camped there for five days.Ms Sasikala has to go to jail for four years, the court said. Moments after the verdict, policemen were seen entering the resort that had been brought under heavy security cover this morning.Over 100 lawmakers had stayed at the resort since Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's revolt. They had not been allowed to meet anybody and their phones were also allegedly taken away. A lawmaker escaped dramatically after climbing the walls and jumping out in T-shirt and shorts. SS Saravanan surfaced by Mr Panneerselvam's side and said many other lawmakers wanted to leave the resort but were being held against their will.The Supreme Court has decided that Ms Sasikala, along with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is guilty of collecting a huge fortune beyond their known sources of income in the 1990s.Ms Sasikala had planned to take out a "victory procession" all the way to Chennai, 80 km away, if the court had ruled in her favour. Reports suggested she may surrender.Around 15,000 policemen were posted across Chennai in the morning, at the AIADMK office, the state secretariat, and at the Poes Garden home where Ms Sasikala continues to stay after Ms Jayalalithaa's death in December. There were around 4,000 preventive arrests.On Monday, Chief Minister Paneerselvam, on his first day at work since his resignation, ordered "outsiders" off the Golden Bay resort.As Ms Sasikala closely guarded her numbers, there were allegations that journalists and others were stopped on the only road to the resort, which is surrounded by backwaters.