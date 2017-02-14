VK Sasikala Sent To Jail For 4 Years, Must Surrender Today, Says Court: 10 Facts

VK Sasikala has been convicted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case; she will go to jail

Chennai: VK Sasikala will go to jail for four years, the Supreme Court said today, holding the AIADMK chief guilty of corruption. Ms Sasikala will have to surrender immediately. This puts an end to her bid to be Tamil Nadu's next chief minister - she cannot hold public office or contest elections for 10 years, the period of her jail term plus six years after that. Ms Sasikala was charged with helping former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa amass illicit wealth worth over 60 crores in the 1990s. Supreme Court judges, Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghosh and Amitava Roy, gave a concurrent judgment today overturning a High Court order that had acquitted Ms Sasikala. She and two others convicted in the case today have also been fined 10 crore each.