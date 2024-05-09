8 Killed In Explosion At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi In Tamil Nadu

Eight people were killed in the explosion at a fireworks unit in Sivakasi

Eight people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.

Twelve others suffered burns, the police said, adding the factory was a licenced unit.

The police said they are investigating what led to the explosion.

More details are awaited.

Sivakasi is known as the fireworks manufacturing hub of India. The place also occupies a huge share in the country's total production of firecrackers, safety matches, and stationery items.