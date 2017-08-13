Man Allegedly Stabs Teacher For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Tamil Nadu

According to the police, the man, who was her neighbour, was angry when he heard that her marriage had been fixed.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 13, 2017 03:22 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Allegedly Stabs Teacher For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Tamil Nadu

The man told the police that he was angry with her for rejected his marriage proposal.

Virudhunagar:  A 27-year-old man has allegedly stabbed a woman teacher after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said today.

According to the police, the man, who was her neighbour, was angry when he heard that her marriage had been fixed.

He quarrelled with the woman when she was waiting for a bus near her college at Naduvapatti in Virudhunagar and stabbed her. When she raised an alarm, he fled.

Some passers-by rushed the woman to a nearby hospital with stab injuries in her hand, the police said.

The man has been arrested.

He told the police that he was angry with her as she had rejected his marriage proposal.

Police said the man was remanded to the judicial custody.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READInside Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan's Wedding Plans
teacher stabbedmarriage proposalVirudhunagar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................