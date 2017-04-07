80 Crores Paid To RK Nagar Voters, Officials Allege After Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister: 10 Points

Over 100 taxmen along with security personnel were part of the operation in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: In the aggressively fought by-election to J Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, in which every day has been dramatic and action-packed, taxmen arrived at the homes of minister C Vijayabaskar and popular actor Sarath Kumar in Chennai early this morning. They both are accused of handing out cash for votes, tax officials say. They claim documents seized during the raids reveal 80 crores have been paid to RK Nagar voters. The RK Nagar seat, held by Ms Jayalalithaa for decades, has been vacant since she died in December. For rival groups in the ruling AIADMK, winning the April 12 by-election is an important political message.