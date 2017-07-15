9 Killed As Bus Rams Into Truck Carrying Steel Rods In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus could have been trying to overtake the steel-rod laden truck when it lost control on an overbridge in Thanjavur district, police said

Nine people were killed and at least 25 were injured when a bus collided with a truck carrying steel rods on an overbridge in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Friday. Police said the steel rods pierced some of the bus passengers.

The state-run passenger bus, going from Tiruppur to Kumbakonam, was carrying some 60 passengers. The bus collided with the truck on an overbridge at Vallam town in the district, police said.

Apart from seven passengers, the drivers of the two vehicles also died on the spot, police said. All the injured people have been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Police said they are ascertaining the cause of the accident, adding speeding could not be ruled out. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus could have been trying to overtake the steel-rod laden truck when it lost control, a police officer said.

District Collector A Annadurai and Superintendent of Police J Mahesh have gone to the accident site.

