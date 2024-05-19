Live Updates: PM Modi On Governance, Infrastructure, Big 2024 Elections

PM Modi On NDTV Live: PM Modi On INDIA Bloc

PM Modi: "The scales are heavily tilted in our favour. I don't have to say anything about that. We have the upper hand. And everyone knows it."





"Does the INDI Alliance have any common agenda? Is there any strategy for the campaign? There's nothing. They are playing their own trumpet and the country doesn't have faith in them."





"If you make the INDI Alliance sit together, it seems that they are trying to set their children. I can't see the future of the country's children there. When this happens, I do not believe that they can win the trust of the people of the country."





"We have a track record of ten years of strong government. Be it our work against terrorism, be it on security, be it on development issues, be it on foreign policy or be our initiative in times of crisis, I think the people of the country see all these things. And hence the common man of the country has made up his mind"