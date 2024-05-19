Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Season At 44.4 Degress, Harsher Days Ahead

Experts say spells of extreme heat have become more frequent due to climate change.(Representational)

Delhi, which has been reeling under unbearable heat, experienced the season's hottest day so far with a scalding temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius. This comes amid 'red alert' warning by the weather department that predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of the city over the next two days.

The national capital's base weather station at Safdarjung recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, which was more than three notches above the season's normal and the highest maximum temperature this season so far.

Najafgarh station in West Delhi recorded the highest of all stations in Delhi today i.e 47.8 degrees followed by Mungeshpur station that recorded 47.7 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentioned the impact of the heat wave in its seven-day forecast and urged extreme care for vulnerable people.

"There is a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases," the department said.

"Avoid heat exposure and keep cool. Avoid dehydration," it added.

Experts say spells of extreme heat have become more frequent and severe due to climate change and a new analysis shows Delhi logged a high of 40 degrees Celsius or above on more than 150 days in eight of the last 10 years.

Only one year (2007) saw the mercury exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for more than 150 days in the previous two decades.

Prepared last year, the city's heat action plan talks about altering school timings, suspending non-essential water use and providing uninterrupted power supply to health facilities to mitigate the impact of extreme heat. But it has not been implemented yet.

There are around 3.4 million unorganised workers in Delhi, according to the central government's e-Shram portal, who are bearing the brunt of the deadly heat.

Large parts of north India have been experincing extreme heat with soaring temperatures.