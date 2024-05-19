Advertisement
BSF Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 144 Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit

BSF Recruitment 2024: The application process commenced on May 19, with a submission deadline set for June 17.

Read Time: 2 mins
BSF Recruitment 2024: The age limit for the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) lab post is 18-25 years old.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a recruitment notification for various positions in Group B and Group C. Individuals interested and eligible can submit their applications by visiting the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application process commenced on May 19, with a submission deadline set for June 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 144 vacant posts.

BSF Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Physiotherapist) - 47

Eligibility: 12th pass in the Science stream with a degree/diploma in 
Physiotherapy and 6 months of experience.

Age Limit: 20-27 years

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) lab - 38

Eligibility: 10+2 Intermediate with Science Stream with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Inspector Librarian - 2

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Library Science OR Library and Information Science from any recognised institute in India with 2 years of experience.

Age Limit: Applicants must be 30 years old or younger.

Sub-inspector SI Staff Nurse - 14

Eligibility: 10+2 (Intermediate exam) with a degree /diploma in General Nursing.

Age limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years old.

Sub Inspector SI Vehicle Mechanic - 03

Eligibility: 3-year degree/diploma in Automobile Engineering or mechanical engineering.

Age limit: Applicants must be 30 years old or younger.

Constable Technical (OTRP, SKT, Fitter, Carpenter, Auto Elect, Veh Mech, BSTS) - 34

Eligibility: 10th pass with ITI certificate and 3 years of experience in related trade.

Age limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Head Constable (veterinary)- 04

Eligibility: 10+2 (Intermediate Exam) with a 1-year veterinary stock assistant course and 1 year of Experience.

Age limit: Applicants should be 18 to 25 years old.

Constable Kennelman - 02

Eligibility: 10th pass with 2 years of experience.

Age limit: Applicants' age should be between 18 and 25 years.

Those who want to know further details, such as the selection process and salary structure, can visit the official website.

BSF Recruitment 2024, BSF Recruitment 2024 New Notification, Government Jobs
