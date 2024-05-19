BSF Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 144 Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a recruitment notification for various positions in Group B and Group C. Individuals interested and eligible can submit their applications by visiting the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application process commenced on May 19, with a submission deadline set for June 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 144 vacant posts.

BSF Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Physiotherapist) - 47

Eligibility: 12th pass in the Science stream with a degree/diploma in

Physiotherapy and 6 months of experience.

Age Limit: 20-27 years

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) lab - 38

Eligibility: 10+2 Intermediate with Science Stream with a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Inspector Librarian - 2

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Library Science OR Library and Information Science from any recognised institute in India with 2 years of experience.

Age Limit: Applicants must be 30 years old or younger.

Sub-inspector SI Staff Nurse - 14

Eligibility: 10+2 (Intermediate exam) with a degree /diploma in General Nursing.

Age limit: Applicants must be between 21 and 30 years old.

Sub Inspector SI Vehicle Mechanic - 03

Eligibility: 3-year degree/diploma in Automobile Engineering or mechanical engineering.

Age limit: Applicants must be 30 years old or younger.

Constable Technical (OTRP, SKT, Fitter, Carpenter, Auto Elect, Veh Mech, BSTS) - 34

Eligibility: 10th pass with ITI certificate and 3 years of experience in related trade.

Age limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years old.

Head Constable (veterinary)- 04

Eligibility: 10+2 (Intermediate Exam) with a 1-year veterinary stock assistant course and 1 year of Experience.

Age limit: Applicants should be 18 to 25 years old.

Constable Kennelman - 02

Eligibility: 10th pass with 2 years of experience.

Age limit: Applicants' age should be between 18 and 25 years.

Those who want to know further details, such as the selection process and salary structure, can visit the official website.