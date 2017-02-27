9 Killed After Boat Capsizes In Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

Nine people, including five women and three children, died after the fishing boat ferrying them capsized in Manappadu, 60 kilometres from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, in the Bay of Bengal, said officials. Eleven others have been rescued and are being treated in hospitals.The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel along with the Coastal Security Group are on the lookout for any survivors.Investigators said that three families from Madurai and Trichy had hired a fishing boat for a joy ride. The fishing net on board had entangled the passengers when the boat over-turned just 200 meters from the shore. There were no life jackets on the boat."The survivors are unable to say how many were on board. We estimate around twenty five could have been there. Eye witnesses said three more were there. This boat wasn't meant for joy ride in the first place. We are investigating," District Superintendent of Police Aswin Kotnis said.The boat owner and the fishermen in the area are missing. Police is investigating the case.This accident is the first major boat tragedy in Tamil Nadu after the one that occurred at Pulicat lake near Chennai on December 25, 2011 killing 22 persons.