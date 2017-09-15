Teacher Held For Beating A Two And Half-Year-Old Boy

"We have registered a case against the teacher Bhagyashree Pillay," said station duty officer of Sangavi police station.

Pune | | Updated: September 15, 2017 06:46 IST
Pune:  Pune police have arrested a private tuition teacher for allegedly beating up a two and half-year-old boy here.

According to police, the boy was beaten up on Monday by the woman teacher, who runs tuition classes at home, on his scalp with a wooden scale so brutally that his eyes and face got swollen and the boy had to be hospitalised after the incident.

"We have registered a case against the teacher Bhagyashree Pillay under section 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of IPC and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child)," said station duty officer of Sangavi police station.

The parents of the boy live in the same locality where Pillay stays in Pimple Saudagar area and work as labourers. They sent their son to Pillay for tuition.

He said that on Monday the child had gone to Pillay's house for tuition. When his parents returned home after work, they saw that the face and eyes of the boy were badly swollen.

"Upon asking him, what had happened, he said that the teacher hit him with wooden scale on his hand, back and head," he said.

He added that the parents were in two minds whether to register a case against the teacher as it was she, who bore the medical expenses of the child, however, on Wednesday, the mother of the child registered a case against the teacher.

"We have arrested the teacher and she was produced before the court today where she has been remanded police custody for one day," informed the police. 

