Hoarding Falls In Pune Amid Heavy Rain, 7 Two-Wheelers Trapped

A hoarding fell, trapping several two-wheelers, due to heavy rain and strong winds in Pune on Tuesday. No one was, fortunately, injured in the accident, but it brought back horrific memories of a similar collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar last year, in which 17 people were killed.

Officials said the hoarding collapsed in the Sanaswadi area, near Wagholi, on Ahilyanagar Road in Pune. At least seven two-wheelers were trapped under it.

Videos show the big hoarding lying on the ground near shops in what appears to be a very busy area. Bikes can be seen trapped under the structure and a motorcycle and a cycle were also lying on their side next to it.

In May last year, a 120X120-foot hoarding had collapsed on a petrol pump on the Easter Express Highway in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. The massive billboard had been installed despite permission being given for one only a third its size - 40X40 feet.

More than 80 people were injured and 17 people had been killed. The Justice Dilip Bhosale Commission, set up to investigate the matter, had submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on May 7.

Amid outrage, several questions had been raised about the lack of oversight and people had asked how the rules were ignored without anybody noticing. Advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused in the case, had been arrested, but was granted bail in October.

Orange Alert

Pune witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday and the accompanying gusty winds are seen as the reason for the hoarding's collapse. Many parts of the city were also waterlogged.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department had issued an alert for some parts of Pune and other parts of Maharashtra, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places".