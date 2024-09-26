PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert

PM Modi was scheduled to flag off a Metro train service in Pune. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday was cancelled following the heavy rain situation in the city. PM Modi was scheduled to flag off the Metro train scheduled to run from the district court to Swargate in Pune and inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation various projects worth over Rs 20,900 crore.

Several parts of Maharashtra witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rains. Train, bus, and flight services were affected in Mumbai and Pune following the downpour. Train and bus services were restored on Thursday morning as the water has receded in many parts.

According to the Central Railway, all local trains are now running normally. "On the main line, 3-4 minutes behind schedule because of rescheduled mail express movements and few cautions, Rest all normal," it added. The Western Railway suburban services were also restored on Thursday despite the heavy rains as the waters have receded at several stations.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for several areas in the state.

The city administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai following the IMD forecast. The Pune district administration has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to a heavy rainfall prediction in the city. IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune.

