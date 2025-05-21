"India Won't Tolerate Terror": Raghav Chadha Raises Op Sindoor On Global Forum

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha took the anti-terrorism message to the global stage and categorically said that India is all for peace but won't step back if anyone tries to tinker with the peace within the country and hurt its people. Speaking at the Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, Mr Chadha remembered the 26 civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 and spoke about Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the attack.

In a clipping of his address at the Asian Leadership Conference, where leaders from over 47 nations came together, Mr Chadha called upon the world to "join hands and build a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

"As we mourn the loss of lives, India has emerged as a decisive, resolute nation demonstrating a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure and rogue nations. And what Indian government, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated in the form of a military operation called Operation Sindoor was that we are all for peace but if you try and tinker with the peace within our country and cause injury and death to our people, we will not spare the terrorist infrastructure wherever it may be," Mr Chadha said.

Mr Chadha said the terror infrastructure across the border was destroyed and cross-border strikes were made because India's peace was destroyed. He reiterated that India believes in peace but again, won't bow down to terrorism.

"We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us about non-violence and peace. But we also come from the land of Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, who shook the very foundation of the British Empire. Therefore, I think this is the right forum where a global alliance must be kind of organised and engineered to ensure that the world becomes a world which is free from terror," said Mr Chadha.

AAP MP said Operation Sindoor has given a clear message, that is "there are no safe spaces for terror infrastructure."

At the global stage, I called upon the world to join hands and build a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.



Today, at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, where leaders from more than 47 nations come together, I put forth India's… pic.twitter.com/Hgffes9Aku — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 21, 2025

Sharing the clipping on social media, Mr Chadha wrote, "Time now for all of us to form a Global Alliance Against Terror: India believes terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere."