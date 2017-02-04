Over 2,600 Nominations Filed For 162 Seats Of Pune Civic Body

As many as 2,661 nominations were today filed for 162 seats of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), election to which would be held on February 21.Today was the last day of filing of nominations. "We have received 2,661 nominations for 162 seats," a PMC spokesperson said.Ten municipal corporations in the state, including PMC and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), would go to polls on February 21 and the results will be announced on February 23. In Pune, 162 corporators will be elected from 41 panels.Meanwhile, after being denied tickets, several BJP aspirants today shouted slogans against the party's city unit chief Yogesh Gogawale outside the party office alleging that they were not given candidature for the sake of "imported" candidates.Supporters of the disgruntled aspirants even blackened the photo of Mr Gogawale during the protest.Sitting NCP corporator Reshma Bhosale, wife of NCP MLC Anil Bhosale, filed her nomination as a BJP candidate as she was reportedly not given ticket by NCP from Shivajinagar area.Out of the 162 seats, Congress and NCP have joined hands for 100 seats, whereas they will lock horns for a "friendly fight" for the remaining 62 seats as there was no consensus between the two parties over these seats.