Man Mortgages Mother's Jewellery For Sweeper's Job, Gets Cheated: Police

A man was booked for allegedly cheating a BMC job aspirant who had raised Rs 8 lakh for the purpose by mortgaging his mother's gold jewellery, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Nagesh Pawar was booked on the complaint of Prathamesh Vichare, the Vakola police station official said.

"As per the complainant, Pawar assured him of a sweeper's job in the civic body. The two had met through common friends in 2018. The accused, after taking money, gave Vichare a fitness certificate, got a bank account opened in his name and even took him to BMC's H West Ward to convince him he had got the job," the official said.

"When Vichare did not get his salary for three months, Pawar told him it was because someone had filed an RTI connected to certain persons who had got jobs on his recommendation. Vichare realised he was duped after Pawar dilly-dallied in repaying the amount. The accused is a habitual offender who has allegedly duped others in this manner," the official added.

