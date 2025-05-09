Videos Show Bullet Holes On Walls, Cars Damaged In Heavy Pakistan Shelling In J&K

Several houses were damaged after Pakistan opened unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The Pakistani shelling was reported in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla and Jammu districts as the Indian armed forces thwarted a wave of missile and drone attacks from Pakistan.

Videos on social media showed damaged houses from overnight shelling by Pakistan.

#WATCH | A building in a border town of J&K, which suffered significant damage in shelling by Pakistan, was demolished by the local administration today as a precautionary measure pic.twitter.com/kRE99Vko5t — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Residents of a border village along the LoC suffer as their shops get damaged in shelling by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ibXd6Bh9OT — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

"My house has been damaged. There has been a huge loss. Everything is completely devastated," a resident of Lagama village in Baramulla told the news agency PTI.

The Indian Army said the Pakistani troops launched "multiple attacks" using drones and other munitions along the Western Border. Pakistan also resorted to "numerous" ceasefire violations along the LoC, the army said.

"The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs (ceasefire violations)," it said in a post on X, and tagged a video showing a Pakistani military post being destroyed.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

Pakistani troops have been violating the ceasefire amid heightened tensions with India following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Pakistan also attempted to strike military targets in 15 locations across India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal,

India said the missiles and drones were neutralised by its air defence systems, and the debris was being collected as proof of Pakistan's attack.

In response, India targeted air defence radars and systems in Pakistan, including Lahore.

This week, India also launched 'Operation Sindoor' and destroyed multiple terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).