7 Terrorists, Backed By Pak Rangers, Shot Dead Trying To Infiltrate In Jammu

India foiled an infiltration attempt last night and killed seven terrorists in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Rangers were helping them infiltrate by firing across the border from Dhandhar post, said the Border Security Force (BSF). India's military action also caused damage to the Pakistani post.

The group of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid during the intervening night of May 8 and 9 while infiltrating the Samba Sector, said the BSF. Follow Live Updates here

"Alert troops of BSF, neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and causing extensive damage to the Pak Post Dhandhar," the force said, sharing a video of the destruction of the military post.

This follows a pattern of how the Pakistani military has been helping the terrorists infiltrate the Indian border and exposes Pakistan's reality as an epicentre of global terrorism. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to the terrorists.

The infiltration attempt follows a barrage of failed aerial strikes aimed at military bases and cities on the Indian side of the border and the Line of Control.

The military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were specifically targeted, and so were several cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. But all missiles and drones sent by Pakistan were neutralised. No loss or casualty was reported.

Pakistani troops then resumed firing at Indian posts and villages near the border and the LOC. Indian troops gave a befitting reply, destroying several Pakistani Army posts.

The civil administrations had enforced a blackout all night in cities near the border, like Jammu, Srinagar, and several places in Punjab and Rajasthan.

In the morning, air sirens went off in Chandigarh after a warning from the local Air Force Station. Residents were alerted of a "possible attack," and they were asked to be indoors and away from the balconies.

At least 24 airports have also been shut to ensure the safety of travellers.