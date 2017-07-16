Woman 'Steals' Her Bicycle Back From Thief, All Thanks To Facebook After the woman posted a picture of her stole bicycle on Facebook, someone spotted it and alerted her.

64 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman posted a picture of her stolen bicycle on Facebook and asked for help (Representational Image) London: In a bizarre incident, a woman from Bristol, UK "stole" her bicycle back from a thief who advertised it for sale on Facebook.



According to a report in the Telegraph on Saturday, Jenni Morton-Humphreys, 30, posted a picture of her stolen cycle on Facebook and appealed for help. Hours later, a fellow cyclist spotted her cycle while surfing Facebook.



The two then decided to buy the cycle back from the vendor.



Ms Morton-Humphreys requested the city police to accompany her on the mission and arrest the culprit, but her request was declined.



Undeterred, she approached the vendor to arrange a meeting anyway.



"I pretended to be interested and asked silly questions about the cycle. I said the saddle was too high and asked if I could get on it to test it out," Ms Morton-Humphreys was quoted as saying.



The woman then took the bicycle for a test ride and just pedalled away.



And there's an even happier end to this story. Turns out, the thief had taken care of minor repairs to the cycle ahead of the sale.



