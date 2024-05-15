Watch: Influencer Dressed As 'Manjulika' Dances To 'Ami Je Tomar' On Guwahati Street, Internet Reacts

The video has received mixed reactions from the audience

Pranking people for social media likes has become the new trend among content creators. A video has now surfaced on Instagram which shows a woman dressed up as 'Manjulika', from the 2007 Bollywood movie 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. The now-viral video opens to show an influencer named Preeti Thapa clad in a green-coloured saree with dishevelled hair and makeup smeared all over her face. As the video progresses, she can be seen dancing to the song 'Ami Je Tomar' in the middle of the street in Guwahati, as people watch her in amusement.

The video was simply captioned as ''Manjulika spotted in Guwahati.''

Watch the video here:



In the comments section, Ms Thapa thanked her followers for liking the video. She wrote, ''Guys words aren't enough to express my gratitude. Overwhelmed with so much love and support. hoping to entertain you guys forever so please keep supporting and blessing. And the vibe of Guwahati especially Fancy Bazaar, nobody and nothing can beat it.''

The video has received mixed reactions from the audience, with some people calling it ''harmless fun'', while others criticized her for blocking traffic and disturbing people around her. One user wrote, ''Dear Manjulika please obey traffic rules.''

Another commented, ''Desperate to get famous.'' A third said, ''I respect your confidence level.'' A fourth added, ''Social anxiety is afraid of her.''

On her Insta bio, Ms Thapa calls herself a ''Social Activist, Influencer and Artist.'' She was also the first runner-up of the Mega Miss Northeast contest held in 2012.

Cult classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was a psychological horror comedy that was released in 2007, starring Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar. Even years after its release, the haunting presence of 'Manjulika' continues to captivate, thanks to Ms Balan's brilliant portrayal of the iconic character. Memes featuring her iconic expressions and dialogues are still widely shared on social media.