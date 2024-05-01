UK Man Spent 50 Years In Hospital Despite Not Being Unwell. Here's Why

He was admitted to the hospital due to a moderate learning deficiency and epilepsy.

Despite not being seriously ill, Charles Esler from the United Kingdom, lived behind locked walls at a hospital for more than 50 years. Ten years old at the time, Charles was admitted to the hospital due to a moderate learning deficiency and epilepsy. He told BBC Scotland News that he had "spent too many birthdays" in hospitals and that being confined there with no freedom was unpleasant.

His sister Margo revealed that she worked hard to have him moved to an independent place, and last year, at the age of 62, he received the keys to his flat for the first time. David Fleming of the Richmond Fellowship Scotland said, "His family fought for years to find him a suitable place. Unfortunately, some people get stuck in the system."

Hundreds of people with learning impairments are still confined to hospitals or live hundreds of miles away from family, according to a BBC Scotland investigation. This is the case even though official policy has stated for decades that everyone ought to be placed in their own homes rather than long-term care facilities.

The man, who grew up in Glasgow, said, "I can go out now and go places and go to the wee pub up the road and get a pub lunch. I like fish and chips. It feels good. I never had any freedom before." Mr Esler said that he loves watching James Bond movies and is learning to cook and clean.

His sister claimed that she had battled for years to get her brother his own home. "Don't go thinking this is a fairytale story. This was not an overnight process. So many people have been involved and it has taken around 14 years to find the right place. Everyone should have someone who can make sure they are not just a number."

The Scottish government stated it had funded the transition of persons with learning disabilities into their own homes with a total of 20 million pounds and had collaborated with local authorities to establish a national register of those individuals who were hospitalised or hundreds of miles away from their homes.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd told BBC, "We are absolutely determined to make progress on this issue. But as this information shows it is a difficult one to solve. The statutory responsibility lies with local authorities and I am working very closely with local authorities to try to improve the situation."