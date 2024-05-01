'We're All Scared': UK Woman After Family Survives 2 House Fires In 2 Years

A woman from England has been devastated after surviving two house fires just over two years apart. After Kayley Hill's home in Cheltenham was damaged by fire in February 2022, she spent hundreds of pounds refurbishing it, as per the BBC. According to the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the blaze was caused by an electrical tin opener.

On April 16 this year, her kitchen had another fire. The family was compelled to move in with Ms Hill's grandfather while repairs were being made. It is to be noted that no one was hurt in the accident. Ms Hill, who has three children ages 11, eight and six, was shopping when a neighbour called to check on her safety.

She told the outlet, "They told me my house was on fire. It's been hard to process it happening again. It's very stressful. I don't have the money to redecorate again. My eldest child is too scared to return. After the first fire, he kept checking all the plugs to make sure they were turned off. We're all scared it's going to happen again."

One dog was saved by firefighters, according to a fire department official. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes. "Two fire engines, one from Cheltenham East and another from Cheltenham West were sent to the property where there was a fire in the kitchen. Crews used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus to put it out. The fire caused 40 per cent damage to the kitchen and some smoke damage."