Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Asks This One Question To Herself Before Hiring Anyone

Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh often shares tips on X with her followers. Recently, she took to the microblogging site to share how entrepreneurs can make their "hiring game top-notch". On April 15, Mrs Alagh shared a picture from her office as she was photographed during a meeting with her colleagues.

In her post, she wrote, "Your company is nothing without your team members. So, your hiring game should be top-notch."

She added, "Here's what helps me: Before hiring someone, I make it a habit to ask myself: "What are the 3 areas where this person is better than me?" This helps me prioritise hiring people I truly value and want to build with for the long term."

A user wrote, "Absolutely, recognizing strengths in others is key to building a strong team. Smart hiring is the backbone of any great company!"

Another user commented, "Hiring quality talent is the biggest challenge for an organisation! Retaining them is probably harder..."

The third user commented, "Gotta keep that hiring A-game strong! Always good to hire people who can fill in your gaps. Teamwork makes the dream work!"

Earlier, Mrs Alagh took to the microblogging site to encourage businesses to rethink their approach to innovation to achieve market leadership. In her post, Ms Alagh highlighted the importance of adopting a "First Principles thinking" approach rather than relying on industry assumptions. "If you want to be a market leader in your industry, STOP relying on industry assumptions. Instead, take the First Principles thinking approach," she wrote.

Ms Alagh also shared six tips on how to take the "First Principles thinking approach". "Clarify your thinking and explain the origin of your ideas. Challenge assumptions. Look for evidence. Consider alternative perspectives. Examine consequences and implications. Question the original questions," Ms Alagh shared.