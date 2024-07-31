Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh Says Son Asked Why We Touch Elders' Feet: 'Happy To See...'

Ms Alagh expressed how her son's question made her happy.

Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of the beauty brand Mamaearth, is an avid social media user. She frequently shares insightful tips and life lessons on social media with her 63.2k followers. On Wednesday, she shared a post on X, explaining how her 9-year-old son got curious and asked her why we touch an elder's feet for blessings. She shared how she felt when her son asked her the question and how she answered it. "My 9-year-old son Agastya asked a question today and the mother inside me was so happy!" she wrote.

"Him: Why we touch elders' feet for blessings? Me: It's a Hindu ritual called Upasangrahana, symbolizing respect and letting go of ego to receive blessings, knowledge, and love," Ms Alagh wrote.

My 9-year-old son Agastya asked a question today and the mother inside me was so happy!



Him: Why we touch elders' feet for blessings?

Me: It's a Hindu ritual called Upasangrahana, symbolizing respect and letting go of ego to receive blessings, knowledge, and love.



Our… pic.twitter.com/E3XQGWxY7t — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) July 31, 2024

Explaining further, the entrepreneur added, "Our scriptures prioritise respect in this order: Spiritual knowledge, moral strength, age, family name and wealth. Even kings bow to spiritual gurus, and traders to aged workers. In the Ramayana, Lord Rama touched Sage Vishwamitra's feet to show respect - which simply means even the lords bow down and touch feet in respect."

In her concluding lines, Ms Alagh expressed how her son's question made her happy. "I am happy to see my son asking the right questions. I am happy there is a tint of our culture in our everyday lives," she said.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already accumulated more than 2,400 views. The post also prompted varied reactions from social media users.

"I love that Agastya is already so curious about our cultural traditions! It's wonderful to see a young mind eager to learn & understand the deeper meanings behind our rituals. Touching elders' feet is such a beautiful way to show respect and humility, and it's great that you could explain the significance to him in a way he can relate to," wrote one user.

"Thanks. I will also share similar knowledge to my daughter in future," commented another.

