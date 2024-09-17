After A Long Workday, Mamaearths Ghazal Alagh Turns To This To Ease Stress

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh sparked a debate on work-life balance,

After a long and exhausting day, many people seek comfort in their favourite activities, whether binge-watching TV shows, taking a quick nap or indulging in their go-to snacks. For Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh, food – specifically truffle cake – has become her stress-buster, even though she claims she isn't usually a fan of desserts.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Alagh opened up about her methods for dealing with work-related stress. She shared a candid moment where she was seen enjoying a chocolate truffle cake after a particularly tough day.

“Yesterday, an exhausting workday made me crave truffle cake, even though I am not really fond of desserts,” she wrote in the caption. “However, I realised that this is the kind of craving I usually get whenever I am feeling stressed.”

Ghazal Alagh spoke about the psychology behind her cravings, revealing that stress often drives her brain to revert to familiar routines. “Often, when dealing with stress, our brain gets back to familiar routines to save mental energy,” she explained. Instead of feeling guilty about her indulgence, she now views it as a way her mind copes with the pressure.

In her post, Ms Alagh also underlined her steps to manage stress more effectively. Three key strategies she follows are:

Recognising stress triggers. Creating new, healthier routines. Practising mindfulness.

The MamaEarth co-founder encouraged her followers to share their stress-coping mechanisms, asking, “How do you deal with stress?”

A user shared, “This is very common for me too. On normal days, I have stopped adding even sugar to tea and coffee or having any soda . But on a mind f—— day I sometimes crave sugary dessert or soda.”

Another revealed, “Except eating.. anything else like Music…Sitting under stars (if night).. car detailing.. gardening etc.”

Earlier, Ghazal Alagh sparked a debate on work-life balance, stating that it is often “misunderstood”. She shared that work-life balance is created, not found.

Ms Alagh pointed out that founders of companies like Infosys, LinkedIn, Netflix and Reddit believe that “work-life balance doesn't exist for people building businesses.” However, she disagreed, saying that the definition of work-life balance varies from person to person, depending on aspirations, priorities and stage in life.